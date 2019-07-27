The cost for a permit to rent out homes or rooms in Brookhaven through short-term rental agencies like Airbnb will be cheaper than originally proposed.

The City Council voted July 23 to charge $25 for a one-year permit and $50 for a three-year permit. Last month, the council heard a proposal to set the fees at $50 for one year and $100 for three years. Because the fees don’t go into effect until Aug. 12, there was time to change the amounts.

City staff are currently seeking to hire an outside firm to administer the short-term rental process. The process includes monitoring rental sites to ensure permits are obtained, to make sure the property owners pay 8% excise taxes, and to ensure that the properties are in compliance with city ordinances.

The new Brookhaven Convention & Visitors Bureau will be paying for half of the cost of the firm’s contract when selected, according to Assistant City Manager and CFO Steve Chapman. No cost has been decided.

In April, the City Council voted to allow short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods after first banning the use as part of its zoning code rewrite. Those living in apartments can also rent out rooms by obtaining a special land use permit and paying the permit fees.