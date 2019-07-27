Crews are now paving Meadowlake Drive and Meadowlake Lane in Dunwoody and will soon begin paving Kellogg Circle using surplus funding from this year’s paving budget. The additional paving puts the city ahead of its annual paving schedule.

The Dunwoody City Council approved July 22 spending $275,000 to pave the three roads. Meadowlake Drive and Meadowlake Lane were scheduled to be paved next year and Kellogg Circle scheduled to be paved in 2021, but due to the surplus funding they can be done this year, said Public Works Director Michael Smith.

The paving for Meadowlake Drive and Meadowlake Lane is expected to be finished before DeKalb County Schools start back Aug. 5, Smith told the council. Both roads are near Dunwoody High and Vanderlyn Elementary schools.

Blount Construction paved 50 streets this year as part of its original contract of nearly $3.25 million. The three streets to be paved with the surplus funds were selected by condition ratings and proximity to streets that are already being paved, Smith said.

Councilmember Lynn Deutsch cast the lone “no” vote. She said she could not vote in favor because she lives on Kellogg Circle.