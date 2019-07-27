Lenox Square mall is marking its 60th anniversary with a display of photos and memorabilia.

The mall at 3393 Peachtree Road in Buckhead opened on Aug. 3, 1959 with a vastly different look as an open-air shopping center. After various renovations, it is now a massive enclosed mall known as an international tourist destination for luxury shopping.

The anniversary display stands along a wall in the Mall level across from Banana Republic, according to a press release. It is intended as a temporary display to run roughly through summer, according to a spokesperson.

For more information, see the mall website here.