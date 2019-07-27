The city has approved a $2.5 million construction contract for the Sandy Springs Circle streetscape project.

The contract was awarded to the firm Vertical Earth and unanimously approved at the July 16 City Council meeting. There

is approximately $4.2 million currently available in the project budget, according to the city. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

The most recent plan presented in late 2016 includes converting one northbound lane into on-street parking, while the two southbound lanes remain open and eliminating a sidewalk included in the original concept.

The original plan was heavily criticized. Big points of controversy were turning two of four travel lanes into parallel parking and large right-of-way takings due to installing both a sidewalk and a multi-use path.

The construction contract includes building retaining walls and sidewalks and installing pedestrian lighting.

The city has already done some smaller elements of the project, such as build sidewalks that plug into it and restriping.

For more information and project updates, visit the city’s website.