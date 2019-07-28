A pedestrian bridge for Brookhaven’s Peachtree Creek Greenway is nearing completion as the city heads toward a grand opening of the trail by the end of the year.

The 524-foot-long custom bridge is a girder steel structure with a concrete deck and abutments. It connects the Corporate Square office park off Corporate Boulevard to a more than 2 acres of city-owned green space on the northern side of Peachtree Creek.

The bridge also connects the trail to the Jackson Square Condominiums at 3147 Buford Highway and to the Villas at Druid Hills apartments at 3183 Buford Highway, said Moe Trebuchon, project manager for the Greenway construction.

The bridge has nine pedestrian lights, and the 124-foot-long section over the creek contains two overlook viewing areas with seating.

The Greenway will have a future connection to the city’s public safety building and a trailhead off Briarwood Road, Trebuchon said.

Last year, the City Council approved the purchase of a 19-acre parcel at Briarwood Road and a 2.6-acre parcel behind Corporate Square for nearly $2.2 million dollars for the Greenway and the bridge.

The bridge is part of the “model mile” of the Greenway under construction between North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road.

Brookhaven’s planned section of the Greenway is just under 3 miles and when completed will connect southward to Buckhead and PATH400, the South Fork Conservancy Trails and to the Atlanta BeltLine.