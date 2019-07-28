A decorative fence and public art are under consideration for a new section of Buckhead’s PATH400 multiuse trail as it nears an opening this fall.

The new section runs along Ga. 400 between Sidney Marcus Boulevard and the Gordon C. Bynum Jr. pedestrian bridge. An opening event is being planned for Oct. 20, but a soft opening could come sooner, said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, the nonprofit overseeing the trail’s construction.

The decorative fence would separate the path from Ga. 400 at a spot where it is very close to the highway.

Conceptual illustrations released by Livable Buckhead show a wire fence with steel-and-acrylic panels with the PATH400 logo and letters spelling out the trail’s name. The fence might also be lit at night, though that is yet to be determined, said Starling.

Starling, speaking about the plan at a July 23 meeting of the Buckhead Community Improvement District board, said the decorative panels are an alternative to the standard roadside fencing used by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Livable Buckhead is working with MARTA and residents on creating a mural and other public art on the new section, Starling said.