The Sandy Springs Police will present personal safety tips at the Aug. 8 Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Capt. Mike Lindstrom and Criminal Intelligence Unit Manager Micah Patrick will give an “interactive” presentation titled “Awareness,” according to the Chamber.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North, 7 Concourse Pkwy N.E. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Registration closes Aug. 7 at noon.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s website.