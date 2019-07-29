An informational update on a Clairmont Road study plan will be held Aug. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. The meeting is hosted by District 2 Councilmember John Park.

Brookhaven and Chamblee are working together to come up with a “special area plan” for Clairmont Road, which runs between the two cities. The plan is expected to include what kind of redevelopment is envisioned for the corridor as well as streetscape designs. The special area plan encompasses Clairmont Road from Buford Highway to Peachtree-DeKalb Airport.

“The primary goal of this meeting is to share with the public progress-to-date on the Clairmont study,” said Park in a press release. “The purpose of the joint study between the two cities is to create a unified and cohesive vision for Clairmont Road that meets the needs of both Brookhaven and Chamblee.”

The public meeting follows a July 10 Brookhaven Planning Commission meeting where members were given a presentation about Clairmont Road possibilities from the design firm TSW. TSW is the firm also working with the city of Chamblee on its comprehensive plan update and worked with Brookhaven on its zoning ordinance rewrite approved last year.

Some ideas suggested at the July 10 meeting include reviewing the current zoning of the road along the corridor and ensuring streetscape designs are consistent to ensure a uniform look all along the road. Improving connectivity using multiuse paths is also a priority.

Planning Commission members stressed the need to protect the residential neighborhoods located behind some of the commercial developments along Clairmont Road.

“We hope to create a consistent streetscape design for both cities within the corridor and improve multi-modal connectivity,” Brookhaven Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin said in the release.

“Effort will also be made to leverage existing economic assets and create a vision for areas in need of redevelopment,” she said. “We will also work to coordinate improvements with Chamblee that will be mutually beneficial for both municipalities.”

A draft of recommendations is expected to be completed by September and presented to the Planning Commission with potential adoption by the City Council scheduled for October.

To learn more about the Clairmont Road special area plan, go to: http://ow.ly/liU430pdcZ9.