The year-long intersection construction project at Mount Vernon Road and Vermack Road/Manhasset Drive is just about complete and city officials are planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 to celebrate. The event starts at 10 a.m.

There will be some crews on hand finishing touch-up work, such as installing final pavement marking and fixing isolated concrete repairs, for a few weeks following the ribbon-cutting. But, city officials say, the Saturday event marks the official opening of the new intersection to full traffic and without lane closures.

The intersection project is expected to alleviate heavy school traffic for Dunwoody High and Vanderlyn Elementary in the morning and afternoons. Schools are back in session Aug. 5.

Construction of the intersection project was started in February 2018. The new intersection includes dedicated turn lanes on Mount Vernon and Vermack roads; modernized traffic signals with improved timing and vehicle detection; four-way pedestrian signals; dedicated bike lanes on Mount Vernon between Vernon Oaks Drive and Corners Drive; an additional 1,850 feet of sidewalk; and a new water main and sanitary sewer extension.

The City Council awarded a $1.7 million contract to CMES to construct the intersection.