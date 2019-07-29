The Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks department will host its annual “Back 2 School Bash” Aug. 13 at Hammond Park.

Featuring water slides, a DJ and face painting, the event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. and is free. The park is located at 6005 Glenridge Drive.

The event is also an opportunity for the community to get to know the Recreation and Parks staff and learn about fall programming, as well as meet the new contractor operating the Hammond Park Gymnastics Center, Phoenix Gymnastics, the press release said.