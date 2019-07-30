The Dunwoody Police Department is offering residents a free informational crime prevention class that will cover topics from car break-ins to robbery on Aug. 27.

The class, titled “Situational Awareness,” will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the police department, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The class is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, click here.

Situational awareness is the “ability to identify, process, and comprehend information about how to survive in an emergency situation” and to know what is happening around you, according to a press release.

The class will teach participants on how to be mentally, physically and emotionally prepared for incidents such as car break-ins, burglaries, domestic violence, sexual assault, robbery, auto accidents, traffic stops, road rage, drugs and alcohol and DUI.