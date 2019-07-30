The Sandy Springs Society has awarded Environment Sandy Springs a $2,500 grant to help continue efforts to clean Marsh Creek.

The grant will allow ESS, a local nonprofit, to continue clearing invasive species from the waterway, the organization announced in a press release.

“We are tremendously grateful for the Sandy Springs Society’s investment in preserving our community’s precious natural resources,” said Bill Cleveland, the president of Environment Sandy Springs, in the release. “As development continues at a rapid pace in our city, especially along the Roswell Road corridor, it’s imperative to ensure our environment is being looked after and cared for.”

The forked section of Marsh Creek being cleared runs behind the Sandy Springs Tennis Center, Primrose Schools of Sandy Springs North and The Weber School at the intersection of Roswell and Abernathy roads. A trail has been proposed in this area as a pilot project in 2018 that has now been folded in the city’s trail master plan.

Some of the invasive plant species being removed include kudzu, English ivy, privet and other destructive greenery, ESS said.

“We are thrilled to contribute to Environment Sandy Springs’ efforts to preserve our cherished natural assets,” Jan Stewart, the president of the Sandy Springs Society, said in the release. “Upon reviewing ESS’ proposal, we felt strongly that the Marsh Creek project fit perfectly with our mission to improve the quality of life for Sandy Springs residents.”

Clean up efforts began in April 2019 and are being overseen by Rock Spring Restorations. The Marsh Creek project is planned to be finished in early 2020, according to the release.