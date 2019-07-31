A additional performance of the Dunwoody Nature Center’s Wine and Reading Playwright Series takes place Aug. 4 with attendees getting a sneak peek of “Frankenstein’s Funeral,” a new look at Mary Shelley’s classic novel.

The preview performance of the play to takes place at 2 p.m. at the Nature Center’s North Woods Pavilion, 5343 Roberts Drive. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.

With ticket admission, audience will get complimentary appetizers and themed cocktails – “Monster Mimosas” and “Mary Shelleys.” A reception with the cast and creative team members will be held after the reading.

The reading of the play be Neeley Gossett is part of the series that is a collaboration between the Nature Center and Found Stages theater company.

Staged readings are part of the process of bringing a play to the stage.

Future reading, all at 2 p.m. at the Nature Center:

Aug. 11 – Lee Nowell’s “And Cauldren Bubble”

Sept. 8 – Margaret Baldwin’s “Sunday Morning 2 Men Cooking”

Oct. 13 – Danielle Deadwyler’s “Rip”

For more information, click here.