Taste Brookhaven featuring local restaurants is set for Aug. 10 to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the pediatric medical nonprofit currently building out its 70-acre campus at I-85 and North Druid Hills. The campus includes a new $1.3 billion hospital scheduled to open in 2025.
The event will by at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina, 4000 Summit Blvd.
General admission is $150 and includes free food and drinks. To buy tickets, click here.
There will also be live music and a silent auction.
Confirmed participating restaurants:
Arnette’s Chophouse
Haven
Valenza
Vero Pizza
Pour Restaurant and Bar
Secreto
Vino Venue
Marlowe’s Tavern
Pure Taqueria
There Bar
HobNob
Lucky’s Burger and Brew
Petite Violette
La Carreta Restaurant and Taqueria
Agency Restaurant and Bar
Southern Custard
Villa Christina