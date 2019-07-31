Taste Brookhaven featuring local restaurants is set for Aug. 10 to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the pediatric medical nonprofit currently building out its 70-acre campus at I-85 and North Druid Hills. The campus includes a new $1.3 billion hospital scheduled to open in 2025.

The event will by at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina, 4000 Summit Blvd.

General admission is $150 and includes free food and drinks. To buy tickets, click here.

There will also be live music and a silent auction.

Confirmed participating restaurants:

Arnette’s Chophouse

Haven

Valenza

Vero Pizza

Pour Restaurant and Bar

Secreto

Vino Venue

Marlowe’s Tavern

Pure Taqueria

There Bar

HobNob

Lucky’s Burger and Brew

Petite Violette

La Carreta Restaurant and Taqueria

Agency Restaurant and Bar

Southern Custard

Villa Christina