A new and improved part of the playground is now open in Buckhead’s Chastain Park, with an official ribbon-cutting and community celebration coming Sept. 14.

The upgrade to the playground, along Alex Cooley Parkway at Dudley Lane, includes a climbing structure, a sensory tunnel, additional musical equipment, toddler play houses and shade structures.

Overseen by the Chastain Park Conservancy, the upgrade is the second phase of a project that debuted in 2016 by quadrupling of the playground’s area.

The installation was made possible by a $100,000 grant from the organization Park Pride.

“The city of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to join in celebrating the completion of the Chastain Park Playground,” said city parks Commissioner John Dargle in a press release. “…The Chastain Park Playground is a welcoming space for families and an investment in our community. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this project.”

The ribbon-cutting, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 14, will include vendors and opportunities to learn more about the playground and the park, according to Conservancy spokesperson Randee Kelly. For more information and to RSVP, see the Facebook event listing here.