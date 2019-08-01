What started out as a driving and texting traffic stop on Aug. 1 resulted in a Dunwoody Police officer being “violently” dragged onto I-285 after a suspect tried to race away in his car, police said. The officer was injured but is in stable condition and the suspect is now in custody facing several charges.

Several car crashes on the interstate were caused by the incident, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect was arrested after being pursued by Dunwoody Police into Sandy Springs, and faces several charges.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. He was expected to be released later Aug. 1, according to Dunwoody Police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons.

About 11:40 a.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on Ashford-Dunwoody Road at the top of the ramp of I-285 after they saw the driver texting and driving, Parsons said.

The motorist was asked to exit the vehicle but did not comply. As the officer leaned into the suspect’s car through the window, the driver sped away from the scene at a high rate of speed, “violently” dragging the officer onto I-285, Parsons said.

The suspect continued onto I-285 and started sideswiping several cars in an apparent attempt to push the officer off his car, Parsons said. The officer fell onto the interstate after being struck by a white van the suspect sideswiped.

The other Dunwoody officer pursued the suspect by car into Sandy Springs and there were other car crashes on I-285 between Ga. 400 and Roswell Road.

The suspect eventually crashed his car near the Roswell Road exit ramp and crawled out of his “mangled” vehicle and fled on foot, jumping a concrete barrier and into a wooded area before he was finally captured, Parsons said.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated.