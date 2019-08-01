The 7th annual Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival will return to City Springs Sept. 8.

Presented by the Hebrew Order of David, the festival will feature a juried competition of barbecue that is kept kosher – meaning it meets Jewish dietary laws – and tastings that are open to attendees.

The event will be held Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but the online silent auction supporting the event is open now. The festival returns this year to Sandy Springs’ civic center, City Springs, located at 1 Galambos Way. The festival moved to City Springs last year from its former location at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park.

In addition to samples of brisket, ribs, chicken and chili from the competing teams, the event will also feature children’s activities and music, according to a press release.

“City Springs proved to be a terrific venue, and we are so happy to be back this year,” said Jody Pollack, the festival’s executive director, in the release. “We’re expecting more than 4,000 visitors for this year’s event. We’re glad to see Sandy Springs becoming a hub for Jewish activities and a place where more and more people can experience our unique food culture.”

The festival will be filmed this year for a documentary on the event. The film is made possible by an Innovation Grant from the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

For more information about the barbecue festival, see theatlantakosherbbq.com.