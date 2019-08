Regarding the July 31 story “North end townhomes receive approval from Sandy Springs”:

What an absolute joke. Affordable? For teachers and other service providers? $300,000?

Just more of the same lies and elitism.

Anita P. Albert

Sandy Springs

