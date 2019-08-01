Registration is now open for the annual Brookhaven Police Department’s Hot Pursuit Glow Run 5K to raise money for the department’s “Shop with a Badge” Christmas program.

The race is Aug. 24 at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive. It’s an evening run, starting at 8 o’clock.

To register, click here.

All proceeds will be used to support the Shop with a Cop program where officers and other first responders accompany underprivileged children to Target to buy gifts for the holiday season.