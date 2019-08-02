An opening party for the newest section of Buckhead’s PATH400 multiuse trail has been announced for Oct. 20.

The section runs along Ga. 400 between Sidney Marcus Boulevard and the Gordon C. Bynum Jr. pedestrian bridge. Livable Buckhead, the nonprofit organization overseeing the construction, recently said it is considering decorative fencing for the new section.

While the party is an opening celebration, there likely will be a soft public opening of the trail earlier than that, according to Livable Buckhead. But for now, it remains a construction site and Livable Buckhead warns people to stay out of it.

The Oct. 20 “Party on the PATH” will include dinner, an open bar, live salsa music and scavenger hunt as part of a $75 general admission ticket. A VIP ticket at $150 includes a commemorative glass, a gift bag from merchants on nearby Miami Circle, and a “hand-painted watercolor map of Buckhead.”

For tickets and more information, see livablebuckhead.com/pop.