The suspect police say dragged a Dunwoody Police officer onto I-285 on Aug. 1 after trying to flee a traffic stop is facing 12 charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer and drug and gun charges.

Derric Alexander Simpson, 35, of Decatur was arrested after fleeing police in his car and then on foot during a bizarre incident that started at about 11:35 a.m. on Ashford-Dunwoody Road near the I-285 ramp where he was pulled over by Dunwoody Police officers for allegedly texting and driving.

Dunwoody Police Officer Nathan Daley was speaking to Simpson when he noticed Simpson put his car into gear, police said. When Daley reached into the car to try to stop Simpson from driving away. Simpson accelerated his car with Daley still partially inside the vehicle and sped onto the interstate, according to police.

Daley held onto the vehicle and ordered Simpson to stop the car, but Simpson refused. Simpson sideswiped several cars before striking a white Ford van and knocking Daley off his car and onto I-285.

Another Dunwoody officer pursued Simpson on I-285 west. Simpson was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before Roswell Road. Simpson crawled out of his car then tried to escape on foot, first jumping a concrete barrier along the interstate and running into a nearby wooded area, police said, before he was captured by the Dunwoody officer.

Simpson is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, trafficking in ecstasy, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, hit and run, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, interference with government property, violation of the Georgia hands-free law, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Daley was treated at a local hospital and released and is now recovering at home, according to police.