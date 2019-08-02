The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

Aug. 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Abernathy Road closures

Aug. 2-3 and 5-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound closed. (No location given.)

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Aug. 2-3 and 5-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Aug. 5-7 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 7-8) and 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Aug. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Aug. 2-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and MARTA North Springs Station, various closures of three left lanes and two right lanes.

Aug. 2-4, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.

Aug. 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and MARTA North Springs Station, one right lane.

Aug. 6-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, northbound at Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

Aug. 7-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, northbound at Mount Vernon Highway, three left lanes.

Aug. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Glenridge Connector, two right lanes.

Aug. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, northbound at Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

Aug. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

Aug. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 2-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Lake Forrest Drive, one right lane.

Aug. 8-9, westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, two right lanes.

Aug. 9-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Long Island Drive, one right lane.

Long Island Drive closures

Aug. 9-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (no location given).

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Aug. 9-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (no location given).

Roswell Road ramp closures

Aug. 2-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Roswell Road lane closures

Aug. 2-4, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m., southbound between Carpenter Drive and I-285, one left lane and one left-turn lane.

Aug. 2-4, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m., northbound between Carpenter Drive and I-285, one left lane.

Other traffic changes

On Aug. 5-6 and 9-10, Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.