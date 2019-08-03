The annual PARK(ing) Day event, where parking spaces are turned into mini-parks and information booths, returns to Lenox Square mall on Sept. 27.

Individuals and organizations can register to transform a space into a creative hang-out spot or display.

PARK(ing) Day is a national event that began in San Francisco in 2005, when a local design firm rented a metered parking spot and created a mini-park with sod, a park bench and a tree. The local version at Lenox Square is organized by the nonprofit Livable Buckhead and began in 2016.

This year’s will be the largest at 50 parking spaces, 10 more than in 2018.

Registration fees are $25 for individuals, $50 for nonprofits and $200 for companies. For more information, see livablebuckhead.com/parkingday.