A person was shot and wounded early on the morning of Aug. 4 in Buckhead, and police are seeking the occupants of an orange Ford Mustang in connection with the investigation.

The female victim, whose identity has not been released, was walking along the 3100 block of Roswell Road and talking with several people when they heard two shots fired, according to an Atlanta Police Department statement. The victim realized she had been shot in the arm and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

“At this time, it is unclear who fired the shots,” according to the police statement.

Police released surveillance video of the Mustang and said that officers want to speak to the occupants as part of the investigation. See the full video below. Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle can contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.com. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.