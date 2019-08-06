Hannah Greco has joined the Reporter Newspapers news team as a staff writer.

Greco will cover the news beats of Sandy Springs and local schools, as well as general assignment reporting.

She is a graduate of Georgia State University, where she studied journalism, and previously worked at EAST COBBER magazine in Cobb County and the Commercial Dispatch newspaper in Mississippi.

She can be reached at hannah@reporternewspapers.net and 404-917-2200 ext. 131.

Greco replaces Evelyn Andrews, who has left the Reporter to study for a master’s degree at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.