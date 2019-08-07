A Dunwoody Police officer recently injured after being dragged onto I-285 is raking in pounds of cookies, cake and more sweets – some from as far as California – after a video of him leaving the hospital thanking people for their support and jokingly asking for sweets went viral.

Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan accepted one more plate of cookies to be given to Daley from Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura on behalf of the neighboring city at the Aug. 6 National Night Out event. The two departments teamed up for the annual event at the Target in Dunwoody.

“We really appreciate all the support Officer Daley has received,” Grogan said in a video posted to the department’s social media. “I will personally make sure he gets this and well try to guard it to make sure no one else eats it.”

Daley is currently recovering at home from injuries he received Aug. 1 after he and another officer made what was intended to be a routine traffic stop of a driver allegedly texting and driving near Ashford-Dunwoody Road and the I-285 ramp.

When Daley approached the car, the driver, Derric Alexander Simpson, 35, of Decatur, put his car in gear and Daley reached into the car to try to stop him, police said. Simpson sped onto I-285 with Daley hanging out of the car window before Daley crashed onto the road after Simpson sideswiped a van, according to police.

Daley suffered an injured arm and scrapes and bruises on his face, which are visible in an Aug. 2 video posted to the Dunwoody Police Department’s social media.

“I love you guys. Thank you so much for your support,” Daley said in the video, then listed items he would accept as donations including sweets, chocolate chip cookies and cupcakes with sprinkles.

The video has been viewed nearly 64,000 times, according to Facebook. And the sweets have been pouring into the police department at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road from resident in Dunwoody and metro Atlanta, according spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons. The police department from Fairfax, Calif., even ordered cake to be delivered to Daley.

Several officers dropped off the bulk of cookies, brownies and more at Daley’s home on Aug. 6.

“He said he was just joking when he made that video and he didn’t think people would take him serious,” Officer Anwar Sillah wrote on social media. “He wants to thank all of those who have donated, wrote letters, and kept him in their thoughts and prayers. Oh, and he was also generous enough to share some of the goodies with his coworkers. (We’re not complaining at all!)”

Parsons said the department is optimistic Daley will make a full recovery.

Simpson faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, trafficking in ecstasy, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, hit and run, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, interference with government property and violation of the Georgia hands-free law.