A juvenile electric-scooter rider was injured in an accident with a motor vehicle on Buckhead’s Peachtree Road Aug. 5, police say.

The scooter rider, whose identity was not released, was struck around 9:55 p.m. at Peachtree and Maple Drive, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The juvenile had a cut on his head and was transported to a hospital. Police say the scooter rider was at fault for “failing to obey a traffic control device” and that the motor vehicle driver stayed on the scene and was not cited.

The accident comes amid other scooter incidents, including two deaths, that recently inspired Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council to put a hold on issuing permits for more of the electric vehicles while they consider safety legislation.

Rentable scooters from such companies as Bird and Lime began flooding city streets last year without permission or notice, creating excitement and controversy.