The cities of Dunwoody and Chamblee are partnering together to hold a free household hazardous waste recycling event on Saturday, Aug. 24, to give local residents a chance to throw out items like pesticides, aerosols and light bulbs.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway, in the northeastern corner of the shopping center near Dresden Drive.

Residents are required to pre-register. Dunwoody resident can register using this link: www.dunwoodyga.gov/wasterecycling. Chamblee residents can register using this link: https://hazardouswaste-chamblee2019.eventbrite.com.

Proof of residency is required to take part in the event and disposal is limited to residential quantities, according to a press release.

Items accepted for recycling include the following:

Aerosols

Adhesives, resins and epoxies

Mercury debris/articles/devices

Lawn care products

Automotive products

Poisons (rat, rodent, insect repellents)

Fluorescent or incandescent bulbs

Non-DEA regulation pharmaceuticals

Photo chemicals

Hobby and artist supplies

Paints and paint-related products

Cleaners and swimming pool chemicals

Pesticides

Agricultural wastes, bio-hazardous/bio-medical waste, ammunition, explosives and radioactive materials will not be accepted.