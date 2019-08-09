The cities of Dunwoody and Chamblee are partnering together to hold a free household hazardous waste recycling event on Saturday, Aug. 24, to give local residents a chance to throw out items like pesticides, aerosols and light bulbs.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway, in the northeastern corner of the shopping center near Dresden Drive.
Residents are required to pre-register. Dunwoody resident can register using this link: www.dunwoodyga.gov/wasterecycling. Chamblee residents can register using this link: https://hazardouswaste-chamblee2019.eventbrite.com.
Proof of residency is required to take part in the event and disposal is limited to residential quantities, according to a press release.
Items accepted for recycling include the following:
- Aerosols
- Adhesives, resins and epoxies
- Mercury debris/articles/devices
- Lawn care products
- Automotive products
- Poisons (rat, rodent, insect repellents)
- Fluorescent or incandescent bulbs
- Non-DEA regulation pharmaceuticals
- Photo chemicals
- Hobby and artist supplies
- Paints and paint-related products
- Cleaners and swimming pool chemicals
- Pesticides
Agricultural wastes, bio-hazardous/bio-medical waste, ammunition, explosives and radioactive materials will not be accepted.