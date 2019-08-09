Brookhaven Police have arrested a Lithonia man who allegedly took pictures up women’s skirts at the Brookhaven Costco and are asking other possible victims to come forward.

Jesse William Kirk, 45, a registered sex offender, was arrested Aug. 6 and faces two felony charges of use or installation of a device to film underneath or through a person’s clothing, according to a press release. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Police responded July 23 to the Costco in Town Brookhaven on a call about a suspicious person who had left the store. After reviewing surveillance video, officers allegedly spotted Kirk taking pictures with his cellphone up two women’s skirts, Officer Carlos Nino said in the release.

Kirk is registered with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as a sex offender after being convicted in 1999 in California of assault with the intent to commit rape.

Other potential victims are asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600.