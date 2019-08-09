The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

Aug. 12-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp closure (no location given).

Abernathy Road lane closures

Aug. 10-11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., eastbound and westbound between I-285 and Barfield Road, one right lane.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Aug. 9-14 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 14-15), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Aug. 10-11, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Aug. 10-11, 2:30 to 4:30 a.m., MARTA North Springs Station entrance ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Aug. 10-11, 2:30 to 4:30 a.m., southbound entrance ramp to MARTA North Springs Station closed.

Aug. 12-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Aug. 14-16 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 16-19), southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Aug. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane.

Aug. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Aug. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 9-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.

Aug. 10-11, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Aug. 10-11, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Aug. 12-14 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 14-15), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

Aug. 12-14 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 14-15), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Aug. 14-16 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 16-19), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

Aug. 14-16 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 16-19), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, one left lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Aug. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp/road closure (no location given).

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Aug. 9-10 and 12-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound at I-285, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

On Aug. 9-10, Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Aug. 11-15, I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Aug. 15-17 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 17-19), I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.