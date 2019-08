The Dunwoody Butterfly Festival returns for its 26th annual installment on Aug. 17 at the Dunwoody Nature Center.

The event features hundreds of live butterflies that visitors can interact with inside three tents. Other activities include games, crafts, animal encounters, live music and food. Tickets per tent are $10 adult, $5 children.

The Butterfly Festival will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. For more information, see dunwoodynature.org.