Residents are invited to meet and chat with Sandy Springs Police officers at a “Coffee with a Cop” event on Friday, Aug. 16 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Concourse Athletic Club, 8 Concourse Parkway. Free coffee will be available for those who attend.

“Coffee with a Cop” is a program that began in Hawthorne, Calif., in 2011 as a way for the community to interact with their local police department, according to the program’s website. The city of Sandy Springs holds the event once a month, giving citizens an opportunity to talk to their officers and express concerns and complaints, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

For more information, call the department at 770-551-6900.