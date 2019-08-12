A Sandy Springs resident has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault following an alleged road rage incident in a local neighborhood and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Sandy Springs Police say the incident happened July 30 at 326 River Valley Road. According to police, Atlanta resident Hamid Jahangard, 60, was hit by a vehicle on the sidewalk near that address, causing him to fall and strike his head. Jahangard was taken to Northside Hospital and died on Aug. 2 as a result of the injuries, police say.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was Bryan Schmitt, 47, of Hidden Falls Lane in Sandy Springs. Schmitt remained at the scene and spoke with officers, the press release said.

Police describe the incident as a case of “road rage,” but did not provide details in a press release or the official police report. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office declined comment and said it could not immediately provide its report on Jahangard’s death.

According to an online obituary, Jahangard was an Iranian native who pursued a master’s degree in civil engineering at Georgia Tech. He is survived by his daughters, Sahar and Sepeideh Jahangard, the obituary says.

The Reporter could not reach family members and witnesses who were identified in the police report.

A GoFundMe page to support the Jahangard family can be found here.