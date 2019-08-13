Brookhaven city leaders cut the ribbon Aug. 12 to officially open on what has been dubbed the “tree house” playground equipment at Briarwood Park located at 2235 Briarwood Way N.E.

The new equipment includes three elevated wooden structures, like tree houses, that are connected by rope ladders to allow children to climb back and forth.

“This treehouse feature is something new and different that engages children and holds their attention, which was what was called for in the master plans that were developed from resident input,” said Mayor John Ernst in a press release.

Cost the new playground equipment was estimated at $314,000.

Coordinated by GreenbergFarrow, the custom-designed treehouses were created by KOMPAN, a leading manufacturer of playground equipment.

“In our park planning, we try to look for ways to shape happier and healthier communities by offering excellent play, sports and fitness solutions for people of all ages and abilities,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden in the release.