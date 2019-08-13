The following businesses recently opened in Reporter Newspapers communities.

Aviva Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, 110 Johnson Ferry Rd N.E., Center Pointe 2, Suite 470, Sandy Springs. Info: avivaplasticsurgery.com.

Boardroom Salon for Men, Buckhead Court, 3872 Roswell Road N.E., Buckhead. Info: boardroomsalon.com.

Expedia CruiseShipCenters, travel agency, 4505 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. Info: cruiseshipcenters.com.

HOTWORX, fitness, 6115 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs. Info: hotworx.net.

Ron Self & Associates, Allstate auto insurance agency, 2498 Jett Ferry Road, Suite 102, Dunwoody. Info: agents.allstate.com.

Wallis Bank, 1710 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody. Info: wallisbank.com.