The following businesses recently opened in Reporter Newspapers communities.

Bhavin Vadgama, left, and Hiral Vadgama celebrated the opening of their Rush Bowls restaurant at 1110 Hammond Drive, Suite 25, Sandy Springs on May 23. Info: rushbowls.com/sandysprings. (Special)

Aviva Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, 110 Johnson Ferry Rd N.E., Center Pointe 2, Suite 470, Sandy Springs. Info: avivaplasticsurgery.com.

Boardroom Salon for Men, Buckhead Court, 3872 Roswell Road N.E., Buckhead. Info: boardroomsalon.com.

Expedia CruiseShipCenters, travel agency, 4505 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. Info: cruiseshipcenters.com.

Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal holds the bow while owner Daniel Wu cuts the ribbon, joined by restaurant employees and local government and Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber of Commerce officials, at the opening of the FUGU Express Hibachi & Poké restaurant at 1165 Perimeter Center West, Suite 303, Dunwoody on May 17. Info: fuguexpress.com. (Special)

HOTWORX, fitness, 6115 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs. Info: hotworx.net.

Ron Self & Associates, Allstate auto insurance agency, 2498 Jett Ferry Road, Suite 102, Dunwoody. Info: agents.allstate.com.

Wallis Bank, 1710 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody. Info: wallisbank.com.

