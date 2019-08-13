Geordie and Jake Francombe, brothers from Sandy Springs, brought home three silver medals at the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games, hosted July 28 through Aug. 2 at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.

The JCC Maccabi Games are hosted in a different city each summer, Olympics-style. Every year, teen athletes from around the world compete in 14 different sports, perform community service, promote human values and “have an amazing time,” according to a press release.

This year, the Games took place in Atlanta for the second time — the first being in 2001 — from July 28 to Aug. 2. Team Atlanta had nearly 600 student athletes competing. Hundreds of bronze, silver and gold medals were awarded, including a total of three silver medals to the Francombe brothers.

Jake, 15, represented Team Atlanta in soccer and brought home a silver medal.

“I loved playing soccer for Team Atlanta,” Jake Francombe said. “A highlight of the week was hanging out with all of my new friends…after my team won the silver medal.”

Geordie 13, took home silver medals while representing Team Atlanta in table tennis.

“I loved winning two silver medals…We played against some great teams and we even traded jerseys after the Games were over,” Geordie Francombe said. “I had so much fun the entire week…My brother and I will never forget it.”

The Games welcomed over 1,000 student athletes from 35 visiting delegations across the U.S., Panama, Israel and Mexico.