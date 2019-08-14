New fire and safety regulations for the construction of multifamily residential developments in Dunwoody are now in place. They include enhanced sprinkler requirements and fire-resistant stairwells and roofs.

The Dunwoody City Council approved the new regulations at its Aug. 12 meeting.

One new regulation requires adding fire extinguishing systems above range-top stoves.

The new fire code regulations are a result of the General Assembly passage of House Bill 876, dubbed the “wood bill,” which went into effect on July 1, 2018. The bill prohibits local governments from banning wood-framed buildings that otherwise meet state building and fire codes.

The state law erased a 2014 Dunwoody ordinance that required commercial, office, apartment or condominium buildings more than three stories tall to be framed with noncombustible materials, such as metal or concrete.

The city put two moratoriums in place on any of its multiunit construction in the city until the new regulations could be approved. The second moratorium expired Aug. 5.