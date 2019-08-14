A pedestrian was hit while crossing Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on Aug. 14, Sandy Springs Police said.

According to Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham, a 12-year-old was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the 7800 block of Roswell Road at 8:11 a.m. after darting into traffic.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. No other injury was reported at the scene and no charges are being brought against the driver, Worsham said.

It is the third accident involving a pedestrian or bicyclist reported on Roswell Road in the last month. On July 11, a pedestrian died after being hit while crossing Roswell Road in Sandy Springs and the driver was cited with failure to yield and second-degree vehicular homicide. On July 17, a bicyclist was hit and killed on impact on Roswell Road, and the driver was charged with a DUI and first-degree homicide by vehicle and driving while unlicensed.

