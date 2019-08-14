A pedestrian was hit while crossing Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on Aug. 14, Sandy Springs Police said.

The Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about the pedestrian’s condition and whether anyone was cited or charged.

According to Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham, officers responded around 8 a.m. to a person hit by a vehicle on the 7800 block of Roswell Road. The traffic unit is currently investigating the case.

It is the third accident involving a pedestrian or bicyclist reported on Roswell Road in the last month. On July 11, a pedestrian died after being hit while crossing Roswell Road in Sandy Springs and the driver was cited with failure to yield and second-degree vehicular homicide. On July 17, a bicyclist was hit and killed on impact on Roswell Road, and the driver was charged with a DUI and first-degree homicide by vehicle and driving while unlicensed.