The Perimeter Pretzel? Maybe the GDOT Knot?

The state is in the midst of rebuilding the I-285 and Ga. 400 interchange into a network of ramps and bridges that will rival the scale of Spaghetti Junction at I-285 and I-85. The one way the project doesn’t measure up, at least so far, is in its lack of a Spaghetti Junction-style nickname.

When the new interchange is complete in late 2020, could it be known as the Traffic Twister? The Rush-Hour Ramen or the Ramp-O-Rama?

When the new interchange is complete in late 2020, could it be known as the Traffic Twister? The Rush-Hour Ramen or the Ramp-O-Rama?