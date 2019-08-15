An exhibit noting the 2020 centennial of women gaining the federal right to vote is the subject of a new exhibit debuting Aug. 16 at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

“Any Great Change” will commemorate the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bars the government from denying the right to vote on the basis of sex. Its ratification followed a long struggle by women’s rights advocates.

The exhibit will run through Jan. 31 at the Swan House at the History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road. It is included with the regular museum admission of $21.50 ($18 students, $9 children under 12). For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.