The Sandy Springs City Council is set to choose a contractor to design plans for four shopping centers in the North End.

The Evaluation Committee, a committee of individuals selected by the former City Manager John McDonough, is recommending the contract be awarded to Cunningham Quill Architects for $375,088. The council will hear the committee’s findings and will vote at the Aug. 20 meeting.

In March 2018, Mayor Rusty Paul assembled the Sandy Springs North End Revitalization Task Force to assess ways to spur redevelopment in that part of the city.

Paul hopes to “create a vision and plan for revitalizing Sandy Springs’ North End that is achievable and sustainable, that benefits the City as a whole and that creates a place for the families presently living in the neighborhoods,” according to his mission statement.

The force held public meetings where residents provided ideas for projects and initiatives. Most of the task force’s proposals have stemmed from that process report, Otis White, a consultant leading the process said, but it has also added additional projects to the list.

The task force then presented the North End Redevelopment Report to the city council in January 2019, which council approved.

The report received attention from two groups of residents, one in support and one in opposition of the concept.

The city issued a proposal request for master design plans for four of the 12 plans for the North End, including former Loehmann’s Plaza (8610 Roswell Road), the Northridge Shopping Center (8331-8371 Roswell Road), the North River Shopping Center (8765-8897 Roswell Road) and the Big Lots Center (7300 Roswell Road).