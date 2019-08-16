The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
Aug. 19-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Aug. 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Aug. 17-18, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., MARTA North Springs Station ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Aug. 17-18 and 23-24, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Aug. 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Aug. 17-18, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.
Aug. 18-19, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one left lane and one right lane.
Aug. 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound at Mount Vernon Highway, three left lanes.
Aug. 23-24, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.
I-285 lane closures
Aug. 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two left lanes.
Aug. 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, four left lanes.
Aug. 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes.
Aug. 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, four left lanes.
Aug. 18-19, eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
Aug. 19-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed. (No location given.)
Other traffic changes
On Aug. 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.
On. Aug. 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.
On Aug. 18-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.