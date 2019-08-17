From Brookhaven Police reports dated July 28 through Aug. 11. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

4100 block of D’Youville Trace — On July 28, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the early morning, items were reported stolen from a car.

1000 block of Pine Grove Avenue — On July 29, in the early morning, an entering auto attempt was reported. A man was arrested and accused of attempting to commit a crime.

4100 block of D’Youville Trace — On July 29, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On July 29, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On July 29, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the evening, parts were reported stolen from a car.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On July 29, in the evening, an entering auto incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On July 29, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the morning, a theft was reported.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On July 30, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On July 30, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On July 30, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 30, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking auto.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On July 31, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 1, in the morning, a theft of services incident was reported.

1900 block of Wyndale Court — On Aug. 1, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Aug. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of robbery.

1800 block of Chamdun Place — On Aug. 2, in the early morning, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1000 block of Fairway Estates — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, an attempted burglary was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 3, at midnight, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the morning, a theft by taking auto incident.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 3, in the evening, items were reported stolen.

2100 block of Prestwick Court — On Aug. 3, in the evening, a theft was reported.

100 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Aug. 3, at night, a vehicle theft was reported.

1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aud. 3, at night, a no-forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a wanted person was located and arrested during a shoplifting attempt.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 4, at noon, a theft was reported.

1500 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 5, at noon, a theft was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the evening, a theft of a vehicle was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

1700 block of Wayland Circle — On Aug. 7, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 8, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

2000 block of Cobblestone Circle — On July 28, after midnight, an aggravated assault involving cutting was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the early morning, an aggravated assault involving cutting was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On July 28, in the morning, a battery incident was reported.

2500 block of Skyland Trail — On July 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On July 29, in the early morning, an aggravated assault was reported.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On July 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of statutory rape.

1600 block of Tullie Circle — On July 30, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On July 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1500 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2500 block of Brookhaven View — On Aug. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 3, at night, a battery incident was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a simple assault was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2400 block of East Club Drive — On Aug. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

Arrests

3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road/I-85 N — On July 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On July 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey traffic control devices.

4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 30, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrestested for crossing outside of a crosswalk.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On July 31, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of urban camping.

4500 block of Peachtree Road — On July 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of no insurance.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On July 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a firearm during the attempt of a crime.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 1, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a firearm when attempting a crime.

Buford Highway/North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license and another woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to yield.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 2, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1200 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On Aug. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Aug. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of removing or concealing the license plate on a vehicle.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2600 block of Osborne Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 5, in the morning, two wanted people were arrested.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Miller Road — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of upskirting, or taking a photo up a woman’s skirt without consent.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

1200 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3200 block Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

Northeast Expressway/North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving and failing to use due care.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession of less than an ounce.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of crossing outside of a crosswalk.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 7, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 8, after midnight, a man and a woman were arrested and accused of marijauna possession.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 8, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of attempting a crime.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of hit and run.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 9, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

1000 block of Druid Hills Reserve Drive — On Aug. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4500 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 9, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 9, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of selling alcohol outside of selling hours.

1200 block of Roxboro Drive — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of stalking.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of selling alcohol outside of selling hours.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Other Incidents

3400 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the morning, a report of damage to a business was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 28, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

1100 block of Westbrooke Way — On July 29, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the morning, a report of damage to a business was reported.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On July 29, in the afternoon, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On July 29, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On July 29, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On July 30, at noon, a runaway juvenile was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the evening, a runaway juvenile was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2300 block of Attaway Walk — On July 30, at night, an extortion offense was reported.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On July 31, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

1900 block of Sterling Oaks Circle — On July 31, in the evening, a fraud incident involving swindeling was reported.

2700 block of Caldwell Road — On July 31, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On July 31, at night, officers conducted a death investigation.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, at night, a marijuana distribution incident was reported.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 1, in the early morning, a hit and run accident was reported.

1100 block of Francis Street — On Aug. 1, at noon, a verbal dispute was reported.

400 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Aug. 1, at noon, an impersonation incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 2, at night, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the evening, a damage to private property incident was reported.

2200 block of Briarwood Way — On Aug. 3, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 4, at night, officers responded to a sucicde threat.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, officers conducted a death investigation.

3800 block of Granger Drive — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 5, in the evening, a hit and run accident was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 5, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning was issued.

2600 block of Stoland Drive — On Aug. 5, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

2500 block of Briarcliff Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3800 block of Buford Highway— On Aug. 6, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1300 block of Brookhaven Circle — On Aug. 6, at night, officers received suicide threats.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Aug. 8, after midnight, a verbal dispute was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 8, in the early morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1100 block of Thornwell Drive — On Aug. 8, in the morning, officers received a complaint of terroristic threats.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 8, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.