From Brookhaven Police reports dated July 28 through Aug. 11. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
4100 block of D’Youville Trace — On July 28, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the early morning, items were reported stolen from a car.
1000 block of Pine Grove Avenue — On July 29, in the early morning, an entering auto attempt was reported. A man was arrested and accused of attempting to commit a crime.
4100 block of D’Youville Trace — On July 29, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On July 29, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On July 29, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the evening, parts were reported stolen from a car.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On July 29, in the evening, an entering auto incident was reported.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On July 29, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the morning, a theft was reported.
1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On July 30, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On July 30, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
1400 block of Dresden Drive — On July 30, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 30, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking auto.
100 block of Executive Park Drive — On July 31, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 1, in the morning, a theft of services incident was reported.
1900 block of Wyndale Court — On Aug. 1, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Aug. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of robbery.
1800 block of Chamdun Place — On Aug. 2, in the early morning, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1000 block of Fairway Estates — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, an attempted burglary was reported.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 3, at midnight, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the morning, a theft by taking auto incident.
3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 3, in the evening, items were reported stolen.
2100 block of Prestwick Court — On Aug. 3, in the evening, a theft was reported.
100 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Aug. 3, at night, a vehicle theft was reported.
1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aud. 3, at night, a no-forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a wanted person was located and arrested during a shoplifting attempt.
3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.
2800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 4, at noon, a theft was reported.
1500 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 5, at noon, a theft was reported.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.
1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the evening, a theft of a vehicle was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.
1700 block of Wayland Circle — On Aug. 7, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.
2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 8, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.
700 block of Town Boulevard — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
Assault
2000 block of Cobblestone Circle — On July 28, after midnight, an aggravated assault involving cutting was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the early morning, an aggravated assault involving cutting was reported.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On July 28, in the morning, a battery incident was reported.
2500 block of Skyland Trail — On July 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On July 29, in the early morning, an aggravated assault was reported.
4400 block of Memorial Drive — On July 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of statutory rape.
1600 block of Tullie Circle — On July 30, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On July 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
1500 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
2500 block of Brookhaven View — On Aug. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.
1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 3, at night, a battery incident was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.
1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a simple assault was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
2400 block of East Club Drive — On Aug. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
Arrests
3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2100 block of North Druid Hills Road/I-85 N — On July 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On July 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey traffic control devices.
4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 30, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrestested for crossing outside of a crosswalk.
2800 block of Clairmont Road — On July 31, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of urban camping.
4500 block of Peachtree Road — On July 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of no insurance.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On July 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
4000 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a firearm during the attempt of a crime.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 1, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a firearm when attempting a crime.
Buford Highway/North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the morning, a wanted person was located.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license and another woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to yield.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 2, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1200 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On Aug. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Aug. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of removing or concealing the license plate on a vehicle.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
2600 block of Osborne Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 5, in the morning, two wanted people were arrested.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
3900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2900 block of Miller Road — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of upskirting, or taking a photo up a woman’s skirt without consent.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
1200 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3200 block Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
Northeast Expressway/North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving and failing to use due care.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession of less than an ounce.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of crossing outside of a crosswalk.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 7, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 8, after midnight, a man and a woman were arrested and accused of marijauna possession.
3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 8, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of attempting a crime.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.
1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of hit and run.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 9, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
1000 block of Druid Hills Reserve Drive — On Aug. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4500 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 9, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 9, in the evening, a wanted person was located.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of selling alcohol outside of selling hours.
1200 block of Roxboro Drive — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of stalking.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of selling alcohol outside of selling hours.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
Other Incidents
3400 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the morning, a report of damage to a business was reported.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 28, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.
1100 block of Westbrooke Way — On July 29, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the morning, a report of damage to a business was reported.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On July 29, in the afternoon, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On July 29, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On July 29, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On July 30, at noon, a runaway juvenile was reported.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the evening, a runaway juvenile was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
2300 block of Attaway Walk — On July 30, at night, an extortion offense was reported.
1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On July 31, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.
1900 block of Sterling Oaks Circle — On July 31, in the evening, a fraud incident involving swindeling was reported.
2700 block of Caldwell Road — On July 31, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.
1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On July 31, at night, officers conducted a death investigation.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 31, at night, a marijuana distribution incident was reported.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 1, in the early morning, a hit and run accident was reported.
1100 block of Francis Street — On Aug. 1, at noon, a verbal dispute was reported.
400 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Aug. 1, at noon, an impersonation incident was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 2, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 2, at night, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 3, in the evening, a damage to private property incident was reported.
2200 block of Briarwood Way — On Aug. 3, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 4, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.
4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 4, at night, officers responded to a sucicde threat.
1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, officers conducted a death investigation.
3800 block of Granger Drive — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 5, in the evening, a hit and run accident was reported.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 5, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning was issued.
2600 block of Stoland Drive — On Aug. 5, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.
2500 block of Briarcliff Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
3800 block of Buford Highway— On Aug. 6, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
1300 block of Brookhaven Circle — On Aug. 6, at night, officers received suicide threats.
2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Aug. 8, after midnight, a verbal dispute was reported.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 8, in the early morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
1100 block of Thornwell Drive — On Aug. 8, in the morning, officers received a complaint of terroristic threats.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 8, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.