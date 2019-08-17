From Dunwoody Police reports through July 28 through Aug. 11. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On July 28, in the early morning, parts were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 29, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 29, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 29, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Chowning Way — On July 29, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

1100 block of Branch Water Court — On July 30, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

2100 block of Womack Road — On July 31, in the afternoon, parts from a car were reported stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 31, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 31, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Aug. 1, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2300 block of Peeler Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Hammond Drive— On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported. A man was later arrested.

4500 block of Hollison Road — On Aug. 3, in the morning, a theft from a building was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug. 3, around noon, a man was reported for theft by receiving stolen property.

4300 block of North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 3, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 3, at night, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 5, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

1400 block of Womack Road — On Aug. 5, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

1300 block of Nerine Circle — On Aug. 5, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

4800 block of Cambridge Drive — On Aug. 5, at night, items were reported stolen a car.

1400 block of Wickenby Court — On Aug. 6, in the early morning, items were reported stolen from a car.

1200 block of Village Terrace Court — On Aug. 6, in the morning, items were reported stolen from a car.

5100 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of no-forced entry burglary at a non-residence.

2000 block of Potomac Road — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1600 block of Withmere Way — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Aug. 7, at noon, items were reported missing from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Aug. 10, in the evening, two people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 29, in the early morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4700 block of Cambridge Drive — On July 30, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 31, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

5500 block of Martina Way — On Aug. 2, in the early morning, a family assault was reported.

2900 block of Winterhaven Court — On Aug. 3, at night, a non-violent family offense was reported.

900 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

3000 block of Branham Drive — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a non-violent family offense was reported.

9300 block of Madison Drive — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

1000 block of Ashford Parkway — On Aug. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On Aug. 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family battery.

Arrests

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — July 28, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license and for an open container violation.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On July 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 EB/Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On July 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On July 28, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Winters Chapel Road/Spring Drive — On July 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession of less than 1 ounce.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On July 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On July 29, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On July 29, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to properly register her vehicle.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center — On July 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 30, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard— On July 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of child molestation.

Hammond Drive/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 31, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On July 31, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of identity theft.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 31, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 31, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

4500 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On July 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 31, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On July 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of switched or fraudulent plates.

I-285 WB/North Shallowford Road — On Aug. 1, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding in a construction zone.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Aug. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession. Another was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of amphetamine possession.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of amphetamine possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 2, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of leaving the scene of a hit and run accident.

4600 block of Peachtree Place — On Aug. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of damage to property.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana possession.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug.. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession and providing false representations to police department.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of credit fraud.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of impersonation.

1200 block of Meadow Lane Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

7500 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of damage to private property.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 EB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4500 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a sex offense involving fondling was reported. The next morning, a man was arrested and accused of sexual battery.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 EB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 4, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 5, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Womack Road — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of providing false representations to police or city officials.

3000 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a man and woman were arrested and accused of selling marijuana.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, at night, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a man was cited for marijuana possession of less than one ounce.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 8, at night, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 9, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 WB/ North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

I-285 EB/ North Shallowford Road — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Other Incidents

4700 block of Summerford Drive — On July 29, at midnight, a loitering and prowling incident was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On July 30, at night, officers completed a welfare check.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 31, in the morning, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

100 block of Ashford Parkway — On July 31, in the afternoon, a fraud incident involving swindeling was reported.

2100 block of Mount Vernon Road — On July 31, in the evening, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

5300 block of Claridge Square — On Aug. 1, in the morning, a fraud incident involving swindeling was reported.

5500 block of Martina Way — On Aug. 1, in the afternoon, officers received sucicide threats.

4400 block of North Shallowford Way — On Aug. 2, in the morning, officers received suicide threats.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 2, in the afternoon, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

5200 block of Wynterhall Drive — On Aug. 2, at night, officers received reports of a runaway juvenile.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 3, in the afternoon, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

1800 block of cotillion Drive — On Aug. 3, in the evening, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

12200 block of Madison Drive — On Aug. 4, in the morning, a civil dispute was reported.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a hit and run accident was reported.

4600 block of North Shallowford Road — On Aug. 6, at noon, a fraud incident involving swindeling was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 7, at noon, a vandalism incident on private property was reported.

4700 block of Kings Down Road — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a hit and run accident was reported.

I-285 EB/North Shallowford Road — On Aug. 8, in the early morning, a marijuana sales incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.