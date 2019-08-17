The new superintendent of the Fulton County School System, Dr. Mike Looney, will speak at a Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber luncheon on Sept. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North, 7 Concourse Pkwy N.E.

According to Fulton Schools’ Chief Communications Officer Brian Noyes, Looney will speak about his background and an overview of his initial observations of the school district.

“He will also summarize the board’s strategic plan and the district’s work focus for the current academic year,” Noyes said.

Before joining Fulton Schools in June, Looney served as Superintendent of Williamson County Schools in Tennessee, where he was named 2015 superintendent of the year by Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS), according to the Fulton County School’s website.

Looney has been a public educator since 1994 and has served in the roles of classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal. He is also a military veteran having served for seven years in the United States Marine Corps, and the father of four grown children, the website said.

For Chamber members, the event costs $40, and for non-members, $45.

For more information, email SSPC’s Event Coordinator Brittany Hendler at Brittany@sandysprings.org.