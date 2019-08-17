For the second time this summer, a man has been cited for an alleged noise ordinance violation at a Buckhead “party mansion” that has drawn the city’s legal attention.

Olutosin Oduwole, whom police have identified as the “owner” of the mansion at 4499 Garmon Road, was cited during an Aug. 15 party, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The mansion has been advertised on various websites for event and party rentals. While the mansion has drawn local noise complaints for parties, Oduwole said in a written message that during the latest citation, “There was no party here” and that “police lie all the time” about such circumstnaces.

“Because there is a citation does not automatically mean it was a party,” Oduwole wrote. “If my car backfires and I get a citation, you will say it’s a party. If I have four friends over and one is playing his car radio loud, you will say it’s a party.”

During another party there on July 6, Oduwole was taken into custody and issued citations alleging a noise violation and obstruction, and a DJ was also cited for an alleged noise violation, police previously said.

Atlanta is among the metro area cities struggling with how to deal with commercial events at residential properties. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Buckhead-area City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit recently introduced legislation that will attempt to ban “party houses” without a special permit. The Garmon Road mansion is one of the prime motivators of the legislation.