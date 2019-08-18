The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead July 18 through Aug. 7 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Homicide
2100 block of Tula Street — July 12
Aggravated Assault
1800 block of Howell Mill Road — July 18
300 block of E. Paces Ferry Road — July 19
900 block of Canterbury Road — July 24
3100 block of Roswell Road — Aug. 4
Burglary-Residence
1900 block of Howell Mill Road — July 18
3400 block of Roxboro Road — July 18
1300 block of Northside Drive — July 18
1700 block of Commerce Drive — July 18
4400 block of Jett Road — July 18
3300 block of Grant Valley Road — July 18
200 block of 26th Street — July 19
2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 19
400 block of Northside Circle — July 20
3400 block of Roxboro Road — July 21
1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — July 21
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — July 24
1700 block of Commerce Drive — July 26
700 block of Bellmeade Avenue — July 26
1100 block of Collier Road — July 30
3400 block of Roxboro Road — July 31
900 block of Canterbury Road — Aug. 1
4400 block of Glengary Drive — Aug. 4
100 block of Pharr Road — Aug. 5
400 block of Pharr Road — Aug. 6
Burglary- Non-Residence
3000 block of Peachtree Road — July 18
1700 block of Commerce Drive — July 22
3400 block of Lakeside Drive — July 22
2100 block of Monroe Drive — July 27
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Aug. 1
3500 block of Piedmont Road — Aug. 3
Robbery
2700 block of Defoors Road — July 20
3300 block of Peachtree Road — July 22
3500 block of Peachtree Road — July 25
1700 block of Howell Mill Road — July 26
400 block of East Paces Ferry Road — July 28
2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 28
2400 block of Coronet Way — July 30
1900 block of Howell Mill Road — Aug. 1
3200 block of Northside Parkway — Aug. 1
1000 block of Park Avenue — Aug. 4
100 block of Terminus Place — Aug. 4
1900 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 5
Larceny
Between July 18 and July 31, there were 93 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 70 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, there were 44 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 22 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between July 18 and July 31, there were 24 reported incidents of auto theft. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, there were 13 reported incidents of auto theft.