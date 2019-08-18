The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead July 18 through Aug. 7 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Homicide

2100 block of Tula Street — July 12

Aggravated Assault

1800 block of Howell Mill Road — July 18

300 block of E. Paces Ferry Road — July 19

900 block of Canterbury Road — July 24

3100 block of Roswell Road — Aug. 4

Burglary-Residence

1900 block of Howell Mill Road — July 18

3400 block of Roxboro Road — July 18

1300 block of Northside Drive — July 18

1700 block of Commerce Drive — July 18

4400 block of Jett Road — July 18

3300 block of Grant Valley Road — July 18

200 block of 26th Street — July 19

2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 19

400 block of Northside Circle — July 20

3400 block of Roxboro Road — July 21

1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — July 21

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — July 24

1700 block of Commerce Drive — July 26

700 block of Bellmeade Avenue — July 26

1100 block of Collier Road — July 30

3400 block of Roxboro Road — July 31

3400 block of Roxboro Road — July 31

900 block of Canterbury Road — Aug. 1

4400 block of Glengary Drive — Aug. 4

4400 block of Glengary Drive — Aug. 4

100 block of Pharr Road — Aug. 5

400 block of Pharr Road — Aug. 6

Burglary- Non-Residence

3000 block of Peachtree Road — July 18

1700 block of Commerce Drive — July 22

3400 block of Lakeside Drive — July 22

2100 block of Monroe Drive — July 27

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Aug. 1

3500 block of Piedmont Road — Aug. 3

Robbery

2700 block of Defoors Road — July 20

3300 block of Peachtree Road — July 22

3500 block of Peachtree Road — July 25

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — July 26

400 block of East Paces Ferry Road — July 28

2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 28

2400 block of Coronet Way — July 30

1900 block of Howell Mill Road — Aug. 1

3200 block of Northside Parkway — Aug. 1

1000 block of Park Avenue — Aug. 4

100 block of Terminus Place — Aug. 4

1900 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 5

Larceny

Between July 18 and July 31, there were 93 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 70 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, there were 44 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 22 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between July 18 and July 31, there were 24 reported incidents of auto theft. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, there were 13 reported incidents of auto theft.